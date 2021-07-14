Local Artist Painting Murals at Crow Wing County Fairgrounds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

This year, the Crow Wing County Fair looked to add more color to their stage as they reached out to the public for help.

“A really great opportunity for a young, up and coming artist,” said the Crossing Arts Alliance executive and artistic director Lisa Jordan, about Molly Mae’s painting of the murals at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds. “The Crossing Arts Alliance has taken over the fine arts building at the fair, and part of our partnership was an effort to bring more public art to the fairgrounds, and so we helped identify the artist and write the grant in order to bring her out there.”

Mae plans to have the largest mural finished a week before the fair opens. This year’s county fair runs from August 3-7.

