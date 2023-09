Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, September 19th at 9:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Citing unfair labor practices, members of the United Steelworkers Local 1196 took to the picket lines against Allegheny Technologies in March 2021. Local 1196: A Steelworkers Strike is their story. The steelworkers gave unique access to Sam George, a documentary filmmaker for the Bertelsmann Foundation, a non-partisan think tank based in Washington, DC.