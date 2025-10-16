Loan Outreach Center in Bemidji for June Storm Now Open Until Oct. 25

People affected by the June wind storm in the Bemidji area will have more time to get in-person help in applying for low-interest federal loans.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) Loan Outreach Center in Bemidji has extended its closure until October 25 at 2 p.m. The previous deadline was one week earlier on October 18.

The June 21 storm impacted many people in the area. Businesses and private nonprofits are eligible to apply for business physical disaster loans and may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for home and personal property loans and may borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property, such as clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances. Homeowners may also apply for up to $500,000 to replace and repair their primary residence.

The SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center is located at Bemidji Fire Station #2 at 312 Lake Ave. SE in Bemidji and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The overall deadline to apply for physical property damage is December 1, and the deadline to return economic injury applications is July 2 of next year. To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba. gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.