Loaded Senior Class Has Brainerd Wrestling Off To A Perfect Start
After 20 seasons as either head coach or co-head coach, Mike Boran decided to step down at the end of Brainerd’s wrestling season last year. Now, Boran’s co-head coach Mikkey White steps into the head coaching role alone, and the Warriors couldn’t be off to a better start.
The Warriors have Thursday off before they hit the road for a Triangular in Royalton.
