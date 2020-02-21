Lakeland PBS

LLTC To Host Discussion on Postsecondary Attainment Gap

Brad Hamilton — Feb. 21 2020

Leech Lake Tribal College will be hosting a discussion on Minnesota’s Postsecondary Attainment gaps on February 25th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event  will feature Commissioner Dennis Olson, Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) and President Raymond Burns, Leech Lake Tribal College. They will join area leaders for a discussion on the moral and economic imperative of closing postsecondary attainment gaps within the American Indian community.

The educational attainment outreach campaign, branded as “Forward Together” is an effort to make the public aware of the state’s 70% Educational Attainment Goal by 2025. Although the attainment goal has been in place since 2015, to date most people across the state are unaware of the goal, as well as the negative consequences the attainment gaps have on Minnesota residents, workforce demands and the state’s economy

Data will be presented at the meeting highlighting both statewide and regional attainment progress and persistent gaps.

The event will be held in Room 204 of the College and the address is 6945 Wolf Road NW Cass Lake, MN 56633.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

UPDATE: Suspects Charged In Mahnomen County Shooting

BLS Healthcare Professional Course Teaches CPR Training At Leech Lake Tribal College

LP/GE-Browerville in First at Day 1 of Big Bear Wrestling Tournament

$5,000 Reward Being Offered For Info in Fatal Dog Stabbing

Latest Stories

Roseau Girls Hockey Falls to Minnetonka in Class AA Quarterfinals

Posted on Feb. 21 2020

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Beats Nevis at Home

Posted on Feb. 21 2020

Pierz Boys Basketball Takes Loss Against Milaca

Posted on Feb. 21 2020

Bemidji Girls Basketball Nabs Win Over Moorhead in OT

Posted on Feb. 21 2020

Former Sanford Center Director Sentenced For Theft By Swindle

Posted on Feb. 21 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.