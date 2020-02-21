LLTC To Host Discussion on Postsecondary Attainment Gap

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Leech Lake Tribal College will be hosting a discussion on Minnesota’s Postsecondary Attainment gaps on February 25th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event will feature Commissioner Dennis Olson, Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) and President Raymond Burns, Leech Lake Tribal College. They will join area leaders for a discussion on the moral and economic imperative of closing postsecondary attainment gaps within the American Indian community.

The educational attainment outreach campaign, branded as “Forward Together” is an effort to make the public aware of the state’s 70% Educational Attainment Goal by 2025. Although the attainment goal has been in place since 2015, to date most people across the state are unaware of the goal, as well as the negative consequences the attainment gaps have on Minnesota residents, workforce demands and the state’s economy

Data will be presented at the meeting highlighting both statewide and regional attainment progress and persistent gaps.

The event will be held in Room 204 of the College and the address is 6945 Wolf Road NW Cass Lake, MN 56633.

