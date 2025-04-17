‘Living at Home’ in Park Rapids Hopes to Become a Senior Hub for Hubbard County

After moving into its new location in early February, Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area has plans to become a senior hub space for all of Hubbard County. The staff, clients, and volunteers at the organization are working together to accomplish that goal.

About 18% of Minnesota residents are of senior citizens. But in Hubbard County, that number jumps significantly to over 27%, with 7.5% of the population being between 75 and 84 years old. That’s why Living at Home hopes to become a local senior hub.

“It is imperative now that we put services in place for seniors to thrive in their community,” said Connie Carmichael, Executive Director of Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area. “This is one step closer to making that a reality for all seniors in our area.”

Living at Home has been in existence for 32 years and has the goal of enabling senior citizens to continue living in their desired home for as long as they choose, The group serves over 400 seniors per year.

“Our core programing is light housekeeping, friendly visiting, caregiver support, respite care,” explained Carmichael. “Transportation is probably or was our biggest program. Our volunteers last year alone drove almost 51,000 miles in service to seniors.”

One of those volunteers is 98-year-old Darlene Wallick, who drives other seniors all around the state or simply visits those who could use some company.

“There’s 24 hours in the day; you sleep eight, what do you do the other 16?” asked Wallick. “There’s always things to do, but I wanted something else to do and I enjoy helping people. I knew someday I’m going to be old myself back then, so what goes around comes around.”

Living at Home won’t be just another senior center for the area. The organization is currently working on constructing a full dining and furnace room with a commercial kitchen serving the seniors hot meals, along with an adult day area, and more programs are coming in the future.

Conrad Langan was a former volunteer before becoming a client at Living at Home himself. His wife was also a client and lived with dementia for the better part of 30 years before she passed away two years ago. Conrad says Living at Home was there for them through every step of the process.

“This place is a godsend,” said Langan. “She spent the last six years in a home; I spent every day with her, and it just immensely [means so much] knowing that there are other people that care. Two years is a long time to be alone, and there’s just not much you can do about it. But I come here for coffee or whatever, and some of the people are here for the same reason.”

If the senior citizen population continues to grow in Hubbard County, the latest Census report seems to suggest 30% of the population of Hubbard County will consist of seniors in the year 2030.