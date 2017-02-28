Live Streaming PBS Newshour: President Donald Trump Address to Congress
TONIGHT at 7pm
Join PBS Newshour for this special, live coverage of President Donald Trump’s first address to Congress. The live stream begins at 6pm CST but you can join the conversation right now while you wait for the coverage to begin.
Watch Live Coverage Now
