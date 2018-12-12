Live from Lincoln Center: New York Philharmonic New Year’s Eve

December 31 at 8pm

Live From Lincoln Center continues an annual tradition on PBS by ringing in 2018 with a special New York Philharmonic New Year’s Eve concert. This festive concert event is part of a yearlong, worldwide celebration of the centenary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth. The beloved conductor, composer, author, and leading cultural figure enjoyed a four-decade relationship with the Philharmonic and was its music director from 1958 to 1969. This program will showcase members of the New York Philharmonic in a selection of Bernstein’s best-loved works for the Broadway stage along with appearances from special guests.

