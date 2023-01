Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Monday-Friday 8am-6pm during legislative sessions with occasional evening and weekend coverage

Watch the Lakeland PBS Minnesota Channel for LIVE gavel to gavel coverage of the 2023 Minnesota State Legislature Session. The Lakeland PBS Minnesota Channel is available over the air on channel 9.6 in the Bemidji area, channel 22.6 in the Brainerd area, and on many cable systems throughout northern and central Minnesota.