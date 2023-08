Sunday, August 27th at 7:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Loved by generations of women worldwide, Little Women is a truly universal coming of age story. Set against the backdrop of the Civil War, the story follows sisters on their journey from childhood to adulthood. The girls navigate what it means to be a young woman: from sibling rivalry and first love, to loss and marriage.