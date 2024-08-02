Little Falls Wrestling Coach Simon Waltman Dies Unexpectedly at Age 46

The Little Falls community is mourning the loss of head wrestling coach Simon Waltman, who died unexpectedly this past Tuesday at the age of 46.

Waltman spent the last three years coaching the Flyers, culminating in a run to the Class AA state tournament this past winter. Before coaching at Little Falls, he spent seven years as the head coach of the Pierz wrestling squad.

Waltman was raised in Little Falls, where he was a three-sport athlete in football, wrestling, and baseball. He attended Bemidji State University and pitched for the Beavers baseball team, then went on to play amateur ball for the Sobieski Skis, with whom he is a hall of famer.

Waltman also taught math at Little Falls and leaves behind his wife Kim and their two children.

Little Falls Community Schools posted the following statement on X (formerly Twitter):

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Simon Waltman at this time. pic.twitter.com/YJeG9PJbL4 — Little Falls Community Schools (@LittleFalls482) July 31, 2024

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Simon Waltman, a beloved math teacher at Little Falls Community High School and the dedicated Head Coach of the Flyers wrestling team.

“Mr. Waltman’s unwavering drive to help students succeed, both academically and athletically, was evident in every aspect of his work. His character, marked by integrity and kindness, set a powerful example for all who knew him.”

“Coach Waltman’s intense focus and passion for wrestling inspired countless athletes, while his love for the Flyers community was evident to all. His legacy will live on in the hearts of the students and athletes he touched.”