Oct 26, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Little Falls Woman Taken to Hospital After Vehicle Crashes, Catches Fire

A 55-year-old Little Falls woman suffered unknown injuries when the vehicle she was driving went off the road, hit some trees, and caught on fire.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Julie Moshier was traveling west on 130th Street when the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday about a mile southwest of Little Falls near Pike Creek Township.

Moshier was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

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