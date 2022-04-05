Little Falls Woman Rescued from Mississippi River After Being Stuck Between Ice Sheets
A 51-year-old Little Falls woman was rescued from the Mississippi River Sunday after she fell off a kayak and became stranded in the water between sheets of ice.
Responding units were able to perform an ice rescue about one mile south of Little Falls in Pike Creek Township and transported Heidi Schmidt to shore. Schmidt was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital and then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen called the ice rescue a dangerous situation for not only the victim, but for all responding personnel.
