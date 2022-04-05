Lakeland PBS

Little Falls Woman Rescued from Mississippi River After Being Stuck Between Ice Sheets

Lakeland News — Apr. 4 2022

Photo Credit: Morrison County Sheriff’s Office

A 51-year-old Little Falls woman was rescued from the Mississippi River Sunday after she fell off a kayak and became stranded in the water between sheets of ice.

Responding units were able to perform an ice rescue about one mile south of Little Falls in Pike Creek Township and transported Heidi Schmidt to shore. Schmidt was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital and then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen called the ice rescue a dangerous situation for not only the victim, but for all responding personnel.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Two Taken to Hospital After One-Vehicle Crash in Morrison Co.

Burglary Charges for 24-Year-Old Male Pending in Morrison County

Authorities Seeking Info on Van in Connection with Terry Brisk Murder

Burglaries at Insurance Business, City Hall in Morrison Co. Under Investigation

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.