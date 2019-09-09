Little Falls Woman Injured After One Vehicle Crash In Ripley Township

A 60-year-old Little Falls woman was injured Sunday after a one-vehicle accident in Ripley Township.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s office, at approximately 7:31 p.m. they received a report of a one-vehicle accident eight miles north of Little Falls.

Jan Ouren was turning north onto 147th Avenue from 243rd Street when she swerved to avoid a deer. Ouren’s car went off the road and struck a tree causing the airbags to deploy.

Ouren was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with a laceration to her head.