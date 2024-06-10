Jun 10, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Little Falls Woman Injured After Falling Out of the Back of a Truck

A 37-year-old Little Falls woman was injured Saturday night when she fell out of the back of a truck just north of Little Falls in Belle Prairie Township.

According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Jessica Muller was sitting on the tailgate of a moving truck holding a dog leash while the dog was walking in Belle Prairie Park. The dog leash got wrapped around a tree, and Muller was pulled off the truck and onto the paved trail.

She was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Becker Man Dies Following ATV Crash in Garrison

Community

Maple Lake Woman Airlifted from Scene of ATV Crash in Morrison County

Community

Benefit Held for Crow Wing County Deputy Fighting Cancer

Arts & Entertainment

In Focus: Minnesota Man Begins Journey Down the Mississippi with His Cello