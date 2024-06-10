Little Falls Woman Injured After Falling Out of the Back of a Truck

A 37-year-old Little Falls woman was injured Saturday night when she fell out of the back of a truck just north of Little Falls in Belle Prairie Township.

According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Jessica Muller was sitting on the tailgate of a moving truck holding a dog leash while the dog was walking in Belle Prairie Park. The dog leash got wrapped around a tree, and Muller was pulled off the truck and onto the paved trail.

She was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.