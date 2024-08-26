Aug 26, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Little Falls Woman Dies in ATV Rollover Crash

An ATV crash near Little Falls has claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Amber Sassen of Little Falls was driving an ATV that went into the ditch on 110th Avenue near 95th Street in Swan River Township, located about four miles south of Little Falls.

The ATV rolled onto Sassen, and despite lifesaving measures, she was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities say Sassen was not wearing a helmet, and the case is still under investigation.

