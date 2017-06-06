DONATE

Little Falls Teenager Hurt After Crashing Into Pond

Sarah Winkelmann
Jun. 6 2017
A Little Falls teenager was injured in a single vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s office received a report of a crash with injuries at 4:19 PM. The incident happened on Dove Road in Cushing Township, about 15 miles northwest of Little Falls.

The 16-year-old driver, Anda Peteu of Little Falls, was injured when she was driving southbound and her vehicle went off the road, landing in a pond. The Sheriff’s Department did not say what led to the crash.

Peteu was transported by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The car was completely submerged and was declared a total loss.

Randall Fire and Rescue and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

