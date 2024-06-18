Little Falls Teen Sent to Hospital After Crash in Morrison County

A teenager from Little Falls was sent to the hospital yesterday after a one-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on June 17 at around 1:46 p.m., their office received a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries on 90th Avenue in Swan River Township, about two-and-a-half miles northeast of Elmdale.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old male driver from Little Falls was southbound on 90th Avenue when he swerved to miss a deer that ran out of the west side ditch. The driver then hit the edge of the road on the northbound lane of traffic and went into the ditch, where he struck a power pole.

The driver was transported to the hospital by Mayo Ambulance with unknown injuries. The name of the driver has not been released.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Bowlus First Response Team and Mayo Ambulance.