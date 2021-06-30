Little Falls Superintendent Retires, But Might Be Rehired for Another Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Little Falls School Board accepted a letter of retirement from Superintendent Stephen Jones on Monday effective June 30…but his retirement might be short-lived.

Moments after accepting Jones’ letter of retirement, the board approved a motion to begin negotiations to rehire Jones on a one-year contract for the upcoming school year. Jones said he signed a three-year deal in July of 2020, but working on a one-year deal would benefit both him and the school district.

The board will meet again on Friday at noon in the district conference room to begin the process of potentially hiring Jones back.

