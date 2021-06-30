Lakeland PBS

Little Falls Superintendent Retires, But Might Be Rehired for Another Year

Nathan DatresJun. 29 2021

The Little Falls School Board accepted a letter of retirement from Superintendent Stephen Jones on Monday effective June 30…but his retirement might be short-lived.

Moments after accepting Jones’ letter of retirement, the board approved a motion to begin negotiations to rehire Jones on a one-year contract for the upcoming school year. Jones said he signed a three-year deal in July of 2020, but working on a one-year deal would benefit both him and the school district.

The board will meet again on Friday at noon in the district conference room to begin the process of potentially hiring Jones back.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Datres

Related Posts

Red Cross Faces Severe Blood Shortage

Bill Sanford Retiring as Lakeland PBS President and CEO

Weyerhaeuser Museum in Little Falls to Reopen

In Focus: St. Francis Music Center Hosts First Concert in 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.