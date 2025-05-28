May 28, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

Little Falls School District Sets Date for Vote on Closing Dr. Knight Elementary

The Little Falls School Board met on Tuesday to set a date for the public hearing where the fate of Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary will be decided. The district is considering closing the school to help close a projected budget deficit.

The hearing will be held on June 9th at 6:00 p.m. at the Little Falls High School auditorium.

The school board also unanimously voted to dissolve an elementary school principal position in step one of Dr. Knight’s potential closure.

