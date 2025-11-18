Little Falls School District Opens New Playground at Childcare Center

Little Falls Community Schools opened their newest playground at their childcare center last week.

The school district received a grant worth nearly $250,000 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to help build the playground. The grant focuses on improving the amount of quality childcare in communities throughout the state.

Although the playground is on the grounds of the childcare center, it is open for anyone to use.

“This was the second time we had applied for the grant, and [we] were successful and just really excited that, it’s just a great way to be able to reinvest in our community,” said Greg Johnson, Little Falls Community Schools Superintendent. “Little Flyers in our preschool program will use this playground extensively, but it’s here for the community as well. It’s just a really exciting opportunity.”

The playground is the latest step in expanding the district’s childcare services after opening the childcare center earlier this year.