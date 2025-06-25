Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Jun 25, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell
Little Falls School Board Holds Hearing on Potential Dr. Knight Elementary Closure
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Community
Bemidji Community Gathers in Wake of Storm to Clean Up Parks and Help Others
Business
Bemidji Regional Airport Assesses Damage to Facility After June 21 Storm
Community
Free Emergency Food Distribution to Be Held at Bemidji’s Sanford Center
Education & Government
Leech Lake Band Outlines Response Efforts for June 21 Storm
Scroll To Top