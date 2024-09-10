Little Falls Resident on Scooter Injured After Being Struck by Car

An 18-year-old Little Falls woman traveling on a scooter was hospitalized last night with unknown injuries after she was struck by a car just north of Little Falls.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in Belle Prairie Township. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports Hailey Farnick was traveling north on Haven Road in the southbound shoulder on a scooter, and 46-year-old Christopher Plakut was traveling south on Haven Road in a Jeep.

Plakut was slowing down to turn right onto Riverwood River, and as he entered the turn lane, he struck the scooter.

Farnick was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries. As of 10:00 p.m. Monday, Platuk was listed on the Morrison County Jail roster with a pending charge for criminal vehicular operation.

The case is still under investigation.