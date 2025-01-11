Jan 11, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Little Falls Men Sentenced in Connection with Brother’s Murder in Bemidji

Daniel Joseph Eason Thumbnail

Daniel Eason (on left) and Joseph Eason of Little Falls were sentenced in connection with their brother’s death in Bemidji.

Two brothers from Little Falls have been sentenced in connection with the death of another of their brothers in Bemidji.

37-year-old Daniel Eason was found guilty of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and was sentenced to 13 years and nine months in prison. 42-year-old Joseph Eason was found guilty of aiding an offender/accomplice after the fact and was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison.

Daniel and Joseph Eason were sentenced on January 2nd and both are receiving credit for time served.

Bemidji police found 29-year-old Jared Eason dead at a home on Minnesota Avenue in Bemidji on August 12th, 2023. According to the criminal complaint in the case, the brothers had a history of engaging in brawling or fistfights with one another, and evidence collected indicated an assault between Jared and Joseph Eason with Jared dying as a result.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

First City Liquor

Hearing Wellness

Related News

Sports

Cass Lake-Bena B-Ball’s Gabby Fineday Becomes School’s All-Time Scoring Leader

Sports

Cass Lake-Bena Boys’ Basketball Gets Big Win Over Northome/Kelliher

Sports

Day 1 of 2025 Rick Lee Wrestling Duals at Bemidji’s Sanford Center

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Falls in OT to Bowling Green in Game 1 of Series