Little Falls Man Serving Life Sentences for Killing Teens Denied Appeal by U.S. Supreme Court

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up the appeal of a Little Falls man serving two life sentences for killing two teenage suspected burglars.

Attorneys for Byron Smith said Monday that their petition to have the high court hear the case was denied following four conferences by Justices. Smith’s lawyers have argued through the appeal process that the courtroom was improperly closed to discuss admissibility of witnesses, depriving Smith of his right to a public trial.

Smith was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the Thanksgiving Day 2012 shootings of 18-year-old Haile Kifer and her 17-year-old cousin Nick Brady. Smith said the shootings were in self-defense.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today