Lakeland PBS

Little Falls Man Serving Life Sentences for Killing Teens Denied Appeal by U.S. Supreme Court

Lakeland News — Mar. 23 2021

Byron Smith

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up the appeal of a Little Falls man serving two life sentences for killing two teenage suspected burglars.

Attorneys for Byron Smith said Monday that their petition to have the high court hear the case was denied following four conferences by Justices. Smith’s lawyers have argued through the appeal process that the courtroom was improperly closed to discuss admissibility of witnesses, depriving Smith of his right to a public trial.

Smith was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the Thanksgiving Day 2012 shootings of 18-year-old Haile Kifer and her 17-year-old cousin Nick Brady. Smith said the shootings were in self-defense.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

14th Juror Seated for Trial of Derek Chauvin

Judge Won’t Delay or Move Chauvin Trial

More Jurors Seated for Chauvin Trial, Ruling on Witness Expected Friday

Two-Vehicle Accident Reported in Morrison County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.