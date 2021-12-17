Little Falls Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Strangling Wife to Death

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Little Falls man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for strangling his wife to death.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, 31-year-old Jonathan S. Greyblood was sentenced today in Morrison County Court. A jury found Greyblood guilty in October of one count of unintentional second-degree murder. The body of 37-year-old Jeanine Greyblood was found on the ice under a bridge south of Little Falls.

Greyblood told police he and his wife were arguing in a car when Jeanine started yelling and hitting him. He said in defending himself, he put his hands on her throat and squeezed until she went limp. He said he tried to resuscitate her but failed, and then panicked and dumped her body on the ice-covered Swan River.

