Little Falls Man Sentenced 39 Years in Prison for Death of Toddler

A Morrison County court has sentenced a 43-year-old man for the killing of a 14-month-old child.

The court today sentenced Erik Adrian Blanco to 39 years in prison for the death of the toddler, who died while in Blanco’s care on Jul. 6, 2023. Blanco pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter following a trail this past March.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the child’s mother left her daughter with Blanco while she went to the liquor store. When she returned, the girl was not breathing and had bruising on her face, as well as marks on her neck and behind the ears. The girl later died at an area hospital.

At trial, the jury found beyond a reasonable doubt that Blanco had abused his position of authority over the victim and that the child was particularly vulnerable because of her young age, which rendered her unable to seek help or defend herself.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office prosecuted Blanco upon a referral from Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf.

Update May 9, 2026: The story originally stated Blanco was sented to 3 years and 3 months in prison when the sentence was actually for 39 years. We regret the error.