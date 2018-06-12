Little Falls Man Sent To Hospital After Sending Police On A Chase

A Little Falls man was sent to the hospital over the weekend after sending police on a chase and crashing his motorcycle. It happened early Saturday morning at 12:42.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dispute at Grub N’ Pub located in Ramsay, MN. While enroute, deputies learned that the subject causing problems at the bar left on a motorcycle. A Morrison County Deputy located the motorcycle and attempted to stop it.

The motorcycle fled from the deputy, driving through yards and at one point, drove straight at the deputy’s squad car. The motorcycle then went west on Nature Road at speeds of more than 100 mph. The deputy lost sight of the motorcycle and later found it crashed approximately ½ mile east of Morrill on Nature Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Curtis Marshik of Little Falls was ejected off the motorcycle and transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with unknown injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor and the case remains under investigation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the MLMB First Response Team, North Air Care and Gold Cross Ambulance.