Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Little Falls Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in the Third Degree

Anthony Scott
Jun. 8 2018
Leave a Comment

On Wednesday, June 6th, in Morrison County District Court, Jerad Michael Whitford plead guilty as charged to a single count of Murder in the Third Degree. Whitford, 25, admitted to Judge Douglas P. Anderson that on June 14, 2016, he had arranged to purchase heroin that ultimately resulted in the overdose death of Travis Scherping of Little Falls.

The court previously dismissed the Third Degree Murder charge back on August 23, 2017, but the Morrison County Attorney’s Office appealed the order of dismissal to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. On February 20, 2018, the Court of Appeals reversed the dismissal, and the charge was reinstated.

Whitford was in pursuit of a plea deal with the Morrison County Attorney’s Office, and promised to cooperate with investigators. He also promised to testify in the jury trial of co-defendant Jason White.

White’s first trial ended with a hung jury in February. The agreement calls for a 60 month prison sentence. Whitford will not be sentenced until after White’s trial.

Jason White’s new trial date will be set following Judge Anderson’s rulings on several pretrial motions. Those rulings are expected in the next thirty days.

Co-defendant Callie Statema also plead guilty to Third Degree Murder and is due to be sentenced by Judge Anderson on June 8th. Statema provided $450 to Whitford for purchase of the heroin. Whitford then delivered the heroin to Statema who, in turn, provided the heroin to
Scherping.

Morrison County Attorney, Brian Middendorf, stated, “As a result of Whitford’s guilty plea, we are taking yet another step forward towards justice in this tragic overdose case.”

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Morrison County Authorities On The Lookout For Stolen Vehicle

Possible Burglary in Little Falls

Woman Injured In ATV Crash Near Randall

Little Falls Community Comes Together For Day Of Caring

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

Latest Story

Grand Forks Man Dies In Crash On Highway 2

Police have released the name of a man who died in a crash on Highway 2 near county road marker 46. 51-year-old Christopher Todd Bacon of Grand
Posted on Jun. 8 2018

Latest Stories

Grand Forks Man Dies In Crash On Highway 2

Posted on Jun. 8 2018

Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park Celebrates New Campground

Posted on Jun. 8 2018

Bemidji Softball Takes Loss Against Faribault At State

Posted on Jun. 8 2018

Sebeka Softball Falls To Edgerton/SW Minnesota Christian

Posted on Jun. 8 2018

Grand Rapids Baseball Headed To State With Win Over Chisago Lakes

Posted on Jun. 8 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.