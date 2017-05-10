Little Falls Man Injured When Motorcycle Hits Deer

One man is in the hospital after the motorcycle he was riding on hit a deer, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened on May 9 at approximately 9:48 p.m. on Great River Road north of Nature Road, near Royalton, Minnesota.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as Daniel Lemieur, 48, of Little Falls, Minnesota. Lemieur was traveling south on Great River Road when a deer ran on the roadway. Lemieur hit the deer with his motorcycle which caused him to be thrown from the bike. He was then transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the MN State Patrol, Bowlus Fire Department, Bowlus First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.