Little Falls Man Injured In Two Vehicle Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident three miles north of Freedhem in the Ripley Township.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on Oct. 23 at 3:27 p.m. at the intersection of Jewel Road and 233rd Street.
Simon Kroll, 16, of Royalton, Minnesota, was traveling west on 233rd Street in a 1995 Dodge pickup. Jason Pugh, 39, of Little Falls, Minnesota, was traveling north on Jewel Road in a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban.
Kroll went through the stop sign at the intersection of Jewel Road and Pugh then struck Kroll’s vehicle. Both vehicles came to a final rest in the ditch. An electrical box as well as a ground cable was damaged.
Pugh was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries. Kroll was not injured.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Gold Cross Ambulance.
