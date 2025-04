A Little Falls man was injured in an ATV crash near Swanville this past weekend.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Brandon Janey was driving a side-by-side on Badger Creek Road in Culdrum Township when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off the roadway. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Janey was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.