Little Falls Man In Hospital After Getting Run Over By Car
A Little Falls man was sent to the hospital yesterday after he was run over by a car. The Morrison County Sherriff’s office reports It happened Saturday around 12:30 in the afternoon at a business just east of Little Falls.
44-year-old Robert Doege was working underneath his car. The car was parked on an incline and shifted into neutral, rolling over Doege. Doege was taken to St Gabriel’s Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance where his condition is listed as unknown.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Little Falls Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
like this iste so much... Read More
Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More
great... Read More
... Read More