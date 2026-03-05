Little Falls Man Found Guilty of Murder, Manslaughter in 1-Year-Old’s Death

A jury has found a 43-year-old Little Falls man guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter.

A Morrison County Court jury found Erik Blanco guilty of those charges on Wednesday. Blanco was convicted of the July 2023 assault and killing of the 14-month-old toddler in Little Falls.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the child’s mother left her daughter with Blanco while she went to the liquor store. When she returned, the girl was not breathing and bruising on her face as well as marks on her neck and behind the ears. The girl later died at an area hospital.

At trial, the jury found beyond a reasonable doubt that Blanco abused his position of authority over the victim and that the child was particularly vulnerable because of her young age, which rendered her unable to seek help or defend herself.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office prosecuted Blanco upon a referral from Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf.