A 43-year-old Little Falls man has died in a one-vehicle crash near Little Falls.

The Little Falls Police Department says Christopher Hamlin was southbound on Morrison County Highway 13 when the vehicle left the roadway and Hamlin was ejected from the vehicle. Hamlin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just before 6 PM Wednesday night.

