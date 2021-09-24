Little Falls Man Dies Following One-Vehicle Crash
A one-vehicle crash near Little Falls yesterday has claimed the life of a 39-year-old Little Falls man.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports Aaron Mielke was traveling on Harvest Road, about two miles south of Little Falls in Little Falls Township, when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Mielke was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.
Mielke was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital and then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital where he later passed away.
