Little Falls Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing From Law Enforcement

Mal Meyer
Aug. 18 2017
A traffic stop lead to a foot pursuit and arrest of a Little Falls man. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department, the incident started when a deputy attempted to pull over Chase Fortier, 21, near Brandl Motors on Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:36 PM, when Fortier’s vehicle failed to stop near the intersection of 113th Street and Highway 10, a deputy started a short pursuit through the parking lot.

Once the vehicle stopped, the driver allegedly ran from deputies on foot. After a search of the area, Fortier was located and taken into custody.

According to the Morrison County roster, he is being held on suspicion of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. However, formal charges have not been filed yet.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the MN State Patrol and the Little Falls Police Department.

Mal Meyer
