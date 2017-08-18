Little Falls Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing From Law Enforcement
A traffic stop lead to a foot pursuit and arrest of a Little Falls man. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department, the incident started when a deputy attempted to pull over Chase Fortier, 21, near Brandl Motors on Thursday evening.
At approximately 6:36 PM, when Fortier’s vehicle failed to stop near the intersection of 113th Street and Highway 10, a deputy started a short pursuit through the parking lot.
Once the vehicle stopped, the driver allegedly ran from deputies on foot. After a search of the area, Fortier was located and taken into custody.
According to the Morrison County roster, he is being held on suspicion of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. However, formal charges have not been filed yet.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the MN State Patrol and the Little Falls Police Department.
