Little Falls Man Appears In Court For Felony Drug Charges

A Little Falls Man appeared in Itasca County District Court stemming from felony drug possession charges.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

On Sept. 18, Grand Rapids Police officers removed more than 81 grams of methamphetamine from Mark Edward Batters’, 54, vehicle after he left it at Sawmill Inn.

Batters is charged with one count of felony first degree sale of Methamphetamine, one count of felony first degree possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony fifth degree controlled substance possession and one count of petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

At the hearing on Oct. 2 Batters’ bail and conditions of release unchanged. He’s scheduled to appear for an omnibus hearing on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.