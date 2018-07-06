Lakeland PBS
Little Falls Gymnastics Facility Damaged By Storm

Jul. 5 2018
A gymnastics facility in Little Falls was damaged Friday night by a severe storm that came through the area affecting multiple businesses on Riverwood Drive.

Wind speeds were estimated to have reached 60 to 70 miles per hour causing parts of the roof to be blown off and into neighboring buildings. The gym was saturated with rain water causing much of the equipment to be destroyed. Crews started by repairing the roof of the building. Once the roof is intact the equipment inside the gym will be cleaned and assessed for damage.

All gymnastic classes out of the facility have been cancelled for the remainder of the summer.

Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

