Little Falls Girls’ Soccer Searching for Consistency Ahead of Sections

The Little Falls girls’ soccer team wants to peak at the right time, and there is no time like the present with section tournaments beginning next week. The Flyers got a 4-0 win last Thursday over St. John’s Prep, followed by a tie yesterday against 8th ranked St. Cloud Cathedral.

Sports reporter Miles Walker stopped by the Belle Prairie Soccer Complex in Little Falls this afternoon to meet with the team ahead of their final match of the regular season.

Little Falls will close out their 2023 regular season Thursday, Oct. 5 against Albany. With a win, the Flyers would finish the season above .500 and on a three-game unbeaten streak.