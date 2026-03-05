Little Falls Girls’ Basketball Falls Short of State Appearance With Loss to Willmar

Coming into this season’s playoffs, it had been 35 years since Little Falls girls’ basketball was at the state tournament. But after powering their way through Sauk Rapids-Rice in the section quarterfinals and Sartell in the semis, the top-seeded Flyers had the chance to punch their ticket on Thursday.

Pequot Lakes was in front of their home crowd as they hosted 3-seed Willmar in the Section 8AAA championship. The Flyers went into the half down 27-25 and struggled to find a rhythm, and they ultimately fell to the Cardinals 55-41.

Pequot Lakes finished 22-7 on the year, their best record since 2016.