Little Falls Girls’ Basketball Beats Bemidji 61-60 in Season Opener

The girls’ basketball season started on Thursday night, where Bemidji was hosting Little Falls.

It was all Flyers in the first half, and they continued to score at will in the second. The Lumberjacks made a late run and came within one, but after just missing another bucket with under 10 seconds to go, Little Falls was able to escape and won 61-60.

Little Falls sophomore Malin Youngberg led all scorers with 23 points.