Little Falls Girl, 15, Injured in Horse-Riding Accident Near Bowlus

A 15-year-old Little Falls girl was injured in a horse-riding accident north of Bowlus yesterday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that at around 3:28 p.m. on Sunday, the girl was conducting a maneuver on a horse in Two Rivers Township when she was bucked off. She was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The girl’s name has not been released. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bowlus First Response Team, North Memorial Air Care, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.