Little Falls Community Members Gather For Wreaths of the Fallen

Families, veterans, and volunteers came together to remember the fallen soldiers at the National Remembrance Ceremony, which is very important to the armed forces community and those who have lost a fellow battle buddy or family member to combat.

This event started over 15 years ago, and only 5 honorees were given wreaths at the cemetery’s front entrance. Now, thousands of wreaths are placed at each headstone within the cemetery to commemorate those who lost their lives fighting for this country.

This event allows veterans to reconnect with one another and relive their days of service. Placing the wreaths around the headstones is an opportunity for closure and to reminisce about their brothers and sisters in arms in their past lives.

According to their news release, 2024 has been the busiest year ever for wreathsforthefallen.org.