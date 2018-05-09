Lakeland PBS
Little Falls Community Comes Together for Day of Caring

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 9 2018
It’s time for some spring cleaning and that also includes getting out the rakes for some yardwork. This might be an easy task for some but for other elderly homeowners it can be too difficult. That is where the Little Falls Day of Caring comes into play.

Bags, bags and more bags lined the streets after the volunteers were done at each location.

“It’s all about service, having a servant heart is ultimately our goal for everything,” said Debra Yliniemi-Ahlin, a science teacher at Little Falls High School.

The day features service with a smile brought on by students and community members alike.

“Our community would not be the quality that it is without caring for others, so sending that message about how important it is that we are looking beyond ourselves, looking to what needs are really out there and to recognize that it can be something very simple to care and help someone out,” said Mary Kenna, the Day of Caring Coordinator.

Homeowners Lola and Jim both have physical restrictions that prevent them from working on their own yard, but lucky for them there are nearly 800 high school students willing to help out.

“Today is the best attendance day that we have every year, kids do not want to miss the day of caring,” said Tim Bjorge, the Little Falls High School Principal.

“It really warms my heart to know that all of these people, over 180 residents that we are helping out today,” said Trinity Roering, a junior at Little Falls High School. “It’s awesome to know we are all here doing the same thing and helping everybody out.”

It’s a lesson of gratitude, taught on this day of caring.

“It’s fun to see them out of the classroom, take leadership roles, help each other out and get to know people in our community that they wouldn’t normally meet,” Debra Yliniemi-Ahlin said.

Like Lola and Jim who are happy to reward the students with some homemade cookies after a hard day’s work.

“I don’t know what we would do without the kids coming, they just do such a wonderful job,” said homeowner, Lola Ring.

