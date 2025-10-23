Oct 23, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

Little Falls Chamber of Commerce to Hold Business Trick-or-Treat Event

Little Falls businesses will be teaming up to host a trick-or-treating event for kids this Halloween.

The event, put on by the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce, encourages families to explore businesses throughout the downtown area. Well over 1,000 people are expected to collect their treats and explore what local businesses have to offer.

“The kids are going to be accompanied by so many parents and of course everyone else, too, and it actually gets people from other surrounding towns as well,” said Purva Watten, Little Falls Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “The businesses get good visibility, they get to give back to the community this way, and the kids get to have fun. So it’s a win-win for all.”

The event will run from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. on Halloween. A list of participating businesses can be found on the Little Falls Chamber website.

