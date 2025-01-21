Little Falls Boys’ Hockey Bests Northern Lakes 2-1 in OT

Little Falls boys’ hockey cracked the Class A top 10 rankings earlier today. The Flyers are unbeaten in their last four games and currently sit at an overall record of 9-4-2, with four of those wins coming against ranked opponents.

Meanwhile, Northern Lakes is ranked 14th in Class A. The Lightning are coming off their second win of the season versus reigning Section 6A champ Alexandria and are rocking a 10-5 record.

The two teams met tonight in Little Falls. The Flyers have won the last five matchups with Northern Lakes dating back to March 2021.

The game was 1-0 Northern Lakes in the second, but a goal from Little Falls’ Ryan Oothoudt in the third and an overtime goal from Luke Avery gave the Flyers the victory 2-1 over the Lightning.