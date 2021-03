Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Little Falls boys hockey team punched their ticket to state for the first time since 2012 when they defeated Fergus Falls 2-1 in 2OT last Thursday. Now the Flyers are preparing for a state quarterfinal match-up with Delano. Puck drop against the Tigers is set for 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the Xcel Energy Center in Minneapolis.