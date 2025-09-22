Little Falls Boy, 17, Airlifted to Hospital After ATV Crash on Friday

A 17-year-old Little Falls boy was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center after an ATV crash last Friday night.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. about four miles north of Little Falls in Green Prairie Township.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was traveling in the ditch south on Grouse Road when he lost control of the ATV and rolled. He was thrown from the ATV, which then landed on top of him.

The juvenile was wearing a helmet, and the extent of his injuries is unknown. The accident remains under investigation.