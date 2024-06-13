Little Falls Baseball Secures 2nd Straight State Tournament Appearance

Last year, Little Falls baseball had to beat Rocori twice in the Section 8AAA championship to advance to the Class AAA state tournament.

This year, they met the same opponent in both the semifinals and championship and the result was the same: the Flyers were headed back to the state tournament. But the feeling and mindset are a bit different this time around.

“Last year it was just all shocks, wide eyes. Everyone was excited. This year, I think, it was a little more business,” explained senior 3rd baseman Carter Oothoudt. “I think everyone’s expected us to go down there, and we’re going to go down there and make some noise and hopefully go far and hopefully win it all.”

Their confidence is a product of their performance, beginning with their bats as the Flyers are averaging six runs a game. And the pitching has been the backbone, with gutsy performances by some underclassmen.

“It’s been huge for younger players, a step up in the way that they have,” said senior left fielder Charlie Smieja. “Peter Knopik coming in this year – he hasn’t pitched a single varsity game last year, coming in and shoving and really big games this year. It’s just been huge for the team.”

The biggest thing is getting the ball in play,” stated senior 1st baseman Garrett Lindberg. “Strikeouts are – they kill you because even when you get in play, the opposing team has to make a play and get the out. So we do everything we can to get the ball in play.”

The Little Falls Flyers have the 5-seed and will take on 4-seed Totino-Grace on Thursday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. The game will take place at Chaska Athletic Park.